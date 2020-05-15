Lady Gaga : her top 5 clips of the most impressive

Clips to talk about

Through her lyrics, Lady Gaga has always been convey strong messages. She uses his feelings or his convictions to write or make video. In the video for “Bad Romance”, Lady Gaga evokes one of his “monsters”, that of love. The song tells his love story with his best friend, his fear of sharing his feelings and his desire to protect himself. In the clip, she is wearing glasses made of razor blades, a symbol that her costumes are her shields. In her duet with Beyoncé, the title of “Telephone”, designed as the sequel to “Paparazzi”, Lady Gaga speaks of his fear of his other “monster” : the work. She was afraid to let so much go in her projects that she no longer has the time to live his personal life. In the clip, his boyfriend calls him on the telephone that rings constantly, but she can’t respond, too occupied by his operations. Clips of Lady Gaga have multiple readings, and not only a beautiful aesthetic sense.