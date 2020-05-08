Lady Gaga : Her warning to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez before the Super Bowl

During a show in Miami, the infamous Lady Gaga wanted to give a little warning to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Chosen to sing at the halftime of the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020, Shakira and J. Lo are going to interpret several of their pipes on a stage in front of thousands of spectators. A bit authoritarian, the star of the film A Star is born said :”I’d better not hear playback tomorrow !“

I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira

Former star who sang at the half time of this great american football championship (in 2016 and 2017), Lady Gaga has always denounced the practice of playback at concerts. After this little picnic, the artist of 32 years has calmed the game, saying,”All my love to all those who are going to play out and happen tomorrow. I hope they feel all as lucky as me in this moment. I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira“. The interpreter of the tube Bad Romance then took a moment to reminisce about this experience that was unforgettable for her :”I remember the spectacle of half-time and it was one of the most beautiful things and the more special that ever happened to me.“

“Crazy” in love with a beautiful brown

That same Saturday the 1st of February, has been sighted in the string to the terrace of his hotel, in delightful company. The singer is currently in a relationship with a beau meets the sweet name “Michael“according to TMZ. Seen for the first time together in the New Year at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, the artist would “crazy“its new darling. A source reportedly indicated to TMZ about this romance :“They have made the tour of Los Angeles and have spent a lot of time in it. She takes him everywhere she goes.“After his breaks with Christian Carino and Dan Horton, this new man seems to agree in all points of our beloved american artist who begins 2020 beauty (and nudity) !