Lady Gaga : how she made her character all parts – Actu Lady Gaga

From tentative beginnings in the music

You know today Lady Gaga as one of the biggest international stars of the music. But this has not always been easy for the interpreter of the hit “Just Dance”. In the mid-2000s, Stefani Germanotta real name makes its first steps into the music in an unobtrusive way.

A student at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, New York, she chooses to stop his academic career to devote himself to his passion. To support herself, Lady Gaga connects the small jobs. It’s discovered stripper, a waitress or gogo dancer. And then she manages to win its first contracts in music.

With the label Def Jam Recors, this is going rather badly, because it receives no new after having signed his contract. To get back in the saddle, Lady Gaga alternates performances in solo (in small rooms or in the first part of other artists) and the benefits within a group. This is from 2007, and after having met Lady Starlight, that Stefani Germanotta is gradually transformed into Lady Gaga.

Jogging to held the most eccentric

At the time where she is not yet “Lady Gaga”, the american singer has the habit of going to the studio dressed in a tracksuit or leggings with a sweatshirt. Little attracted by the fashion, Lady Gaga is aware that she must change her image if she wants to become an international star.

Inspired by the universe of pop culture, she decides to transform : farewell jogging, up to the skirts very short, even with an absence of skirts. The small gentle girl brought up with the values of catholicism, Lady Gaga, rocking slowly to the look eccentric. Taken in hand by Lady Starlight, the interpreter of “Poker Face” unfolds more as an artist than as a singer. It multiplies the shows rather steamy with looks more sexy and unbridled.