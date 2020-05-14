Lady Gaga: “I’ll Never Love Again” arrives on NRJ! – Actu Lady Gaga

You’re probably not missed the phenomenon “A Star is Born”, the film event to be released in October 2018. For the film, Bradley Cooper has surrounded himself with Lady Gaga, an iconic figure in the music scene.

And the duo has provided a soundtrack is outstanding in this film. Among the highlights, we note, of course, Always Remember Us This Way” but also “Shallow,” or “I’ll Never Love Again”, available now on NRJ.

Lady Gaga offers a ballad moving

For this title, the interpreter of “Born This Way” has chosen to offer a ballad, moving and concludes brilliantly with the film. In the film, Lady Gaga – who plays the character of Ally – goes on stage and sings accompanied by an orchestra. This sequence recounts his love story shared with Jackson Maine, portrayed by Bradley Cooper. A scene punctuated by images of their encounter, and memories of their life together…

Posted on YouTube on October 25, 2018, the clip harvest date – Wednesday 11 September 2019 – more than 180 million views. A genuine success.