Lady Gaga in concert at Paris on 24 July for its Chromatica Ball

The musician american has announced a tour of six dates, which will share between Europe and the new continent.

It is in Paris that the artist will begin her singing tour, with a concert at the Stade de France on July 24. Then the direction of the Perfidious Albion, where she will give the voice on the 30th of July, in the british capital. It follow then with Boston, Toronto, Chicago, and East Rutherford.

Fans can pre-register on the website of the Stade de France in order to be notified of the sale of the tickets : https://www.stadefrance.com/fr. Lady Gaga has recently unveiled the single “Stupid Love”, to find on his next album “Chromatica”. It will be open from the 10 April.

An album that will come four years after the release of “Joanne”, the last opus of the artist, and two years after the release of the original soundtrack of the film “A Star Is Born”, which allowed him to win the Oscar for best song for the title “Shallow”. Gaga would re-emerge in the world of the 7th art, as the poster of the next film by Ridley Scott, focused on the fashion icon Guccio Gucci, and in particular on the killing of his grandson and heir Maurizio. Stefani Germanotta propose the role of the wife of Maurizio, Patricia Reggiani.