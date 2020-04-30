Lady Gaga in France, Hoshi threatened, Indochina back… the news music of the week

Like every week, we’ll get back with you on the news the most enduring of the musical sphere. The program, Lady Gaga and his new album, Hoshi and the return of Indochina.

It began with Lady Gaga. First, be aware that his new album, Chromatica will contain beautiful and good guest appearances. And of course, the bets are open : Ariana Grande will be t-it presents on the album ? Only the future will tell ! The star will be passing through France next July, and some fans have left to burst their anger on Twitter. Why ? Because of the ticket prices.

Chomatica will be available soon

We continue with Hoshi status : threatened, the singer has referred the matter to the justice. Supported by many artists, Hoshi gets threats homophobic for weeks – and it is time that it stops.

Hoshi victim of homophobia

Also, Indochina tease slowly but surely returning. Will they come back in April ? With the forty-year career of the band, all the fans are on the lookout for the least index.

Indochina back soon ?

Finally, it ends with a focus on concerts and festivals canceled due to the sars coronavirus…

See you next week for more music news !