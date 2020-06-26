Lady Gaga invites you to imagine the world of Chromatica

The success is the total for Lady Gaga ! A couple of weeks ago, the artist has signed his comeback on the front of the stage with his highly anticipated album baptized Chromatica. The madness has not been expected ! The proof is, in its release, the disc was placed in the first place of the charts in over ten countries around the world. From Canada to France, passing through Italy or England, Lady Gaga takes to the top of the rankings. In the united States, of course, the singer is also the best of his career, and his work has elapsed or 274,000 / copies in just a week. Amazing numbers, that allow you to sign the best start to a year for a female artist.

In the light of this amazing success, and to thank her fans, Lady Gaga invited to participate in a new contest. In collaboration with the software company Adobe, offers them an opportunity to imagine the planet Chromatica. “My fans have constantly shown their love and creativity through your art over the years, and always make me feel happy and understood. I’m looking forward to see what Chromatica means to them”, explains the artist. The key to this contest ? The grand prize winner will receive $ 10,000 and a one-year subscription to the Adobe software. For the new, the next, they will be offered a signed poster of Lady Gaga, three month subscription and $ 400. The most motivated of their fans, therefore, have until July 21 to submit their projects and try to win these beautiful gifts !