Lady Gaga is a huge benefit concert, Justin Timberlake in a new clip for “Trolls 2”, Cardi B will be back this year…. Check out the good news of the day! – Actu Cardi B

Lady Gaga at the head of a concert grand virtual charity

After Elton John and his concert virtual gathering of many artists it was the turn of Lady Gaga to show a great solidarity. The singer has just announced that it would organise a huge concert broadcast live on 18 April. Called “One World: Together At Home”, the show will raise funds for the fight against the Covid-19 in the world, and to support carers. You can find live home Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, John Legend, Billie Eilish and many other singers. Lady Gaga didn’t stop there and announced that she had helped to raise funds in the seven days to the WHO. To cope with the health crisis unprecedented, it has collected nearly $ 35 million!