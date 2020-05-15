Lady Gaga is back in the studios !

Lady Gaga do not take the time to blow ! This year, the star has become a must thanks to the undeniable success of the film A Star Is Born. In this film directed by Bradley Cooper, the singer embodies Ally Campana, but has also composed the soundtrack of this feature film. Buoyed by the success of the song Always Remember Us This Way and Shallowthe album of the film has sold over 6 million copies around the world. But Lady Gaga do not rely to much on its laurels ! Then she got the Oscars, Golden Globes and Grammy Awards for the soundtrack to the A Star Is Bornhis dual residency in Las Vegas has just been extended for two years to the delight of his fans.

Tireless, Lady Gaga seems to want to combine the projects. For the past several months on social networks, the star did languish his audience by beginning to use a potential new album. It all began last march, by a message posted on Twitter in which Lady Gaga reacting to rumors of pregnancy. “Yes, I’m pregnant… from my sixth album “ she had written. It was not necessary any more to frighten the Little Monsters! It now seems to confirm his connection with the publication in its story Instagram a photo of her, in black and white, in a recording studio. The photo is accompanied by a sober caption : “music “, thus confirming the imminent arrival of a happy event, his future opus !