Lady Gaga is back on her painful past: “at the age of 19, I was raped repeatedly”

On the set of TPMP, the chroniclers are back on the confidences of the singer.

She had put her legendary extravagance of the side to make his film debut in “A Star is born”, the first feature film of Bradley Cooper, in which she portrayed a young singer promising, with force but without frills.

Far away from the eccentricities of which it is customary, the interpreter of “Poker Face” appears on the natural, fragile and hesitant, in the film, where she plays Ally, a female vocalist promising, but who doubts his talent. In this work, cinematography, one discovers a Lady Gaga like no one had ever seen. However, the filming of it was not an easy thing for the young woman. She recounts that painful memories have resurfaced through this film project. In an interview given to Oprah Winfrey for the american magazine “It”, Lady Gaga talks about her past experiencing.

When I looked at the Oscar, I saw the realization of my pain.

“When I won the Oscar, I looked at it and a journalist asked me : ‘When you look at the Oscar what do you see?’ I answered : ‘I see a lot of pain’. I lied not at this time. I was raped when I was 19 years old, several times. I was traumatized in many ways with my career as the years, but I survived, and I continued to move forward. When I looked at the Oscar, I saw the realization of my pain. I know that nobody in the room understood it when I said it, but I could understand him”, she entrusted.

Since then, the singer is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. It is followed by several specialists, and is forced to take medication to relieve his pain. “I want that all those who have been there know that they can win an Oscar. And I want to tell them not to hesitate to ask for help. And those who are witness to these sufferings, offer your their hand. Tell them that you understand their suffering. Tell them to tell you their story”insisted the singer.

On the set of TPMP, the columnists are income on these confidences. “I find that this film has been a great liberation for her. Since then, she is open, she is natural and she is beautiful. She’s a great actress. For her, this film has been a great therapy”, said Bernard Montiel.