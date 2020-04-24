Lady Gaga is going to organize a huge concert virtual

Since the beginning of the confinement, many French and foreign artists have offered to their fans, from home, live performance on Instagram, Twitter or even Facebook, sometimes to raise money for charity.

And Elton John had organized a concert grand virtual on the application IHeartRadio in order to raise funds for the association Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation. An event, which were notably present Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys or Mariah Carey, who has without doubt inspired by Lady Gaga, as the singer has also decided to put on feet a concert of solidarity. Title One World: Together At Home this last will be one to watch in France on April 19, from 2 o’clock in the morning on different platforms (Facebook, YouTube and IHeartRadio) for the purpose of raising funds to support ” the WHO and the health workers on the front line of crisis Covid-19 “, explained the association Global Citizenco-organizer of the show.

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Long two hours, it will also be broadcast on american channels ABC, CBS, and NBC. Monday, April 6, during the daily press briefings the WHO, Lady Gaga revealed to have already raised $ 35 million for the organization of health care.

Like the event, organized by Elton John, One World: Together At Home, brought together many celebrities, starting with the british singer himself, but also Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, J Balvinthe pianist Lang Lang or even the actor Idris Elba and David Beckham.