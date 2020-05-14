Lady Gaga is launching a collection of makeup inspired by her look for the film A Star is Born

After having launched his brand of makeup Haus Labs last September, Lady Gaga has just unveiled a collection which fits perfectly to the skin. And for good reason, she has designed products inspired by her looks beauty iconic and in particular the one she sported on the red carpet at the premiere of the film A Star Is Born. Red lips shinny and eyeshadow silver, the collection Haus of Future Hollywood regroupe all the necessary products to create a makeup that’s as desirable as that of Lady Gaga. We therefore find Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder in silver version, this powder liquid multi-function, highly pigmented and long-wearing may also use it as eyeshadow, lipstick, and even highlighter. Also present in the Rip a Lip Liner, a lip pencil red, creamy, semi-matte and very pigmented, which completes a look make-up with precision as well as the Riot Lip Gloss carmine red to use as a lip gloss. The superposition of the layers ensures a “creamy look” spectacular… that Is, a collection that falls at point named to put themselves in the shoes of Lady Gaga and create a sensation during the holiday season.

The collection Haus of Future Hollywood

