Lady gaga is organising a concert in line to support the medical staff in the fight against the coronavirus ” Magazine 100%Culture

Titled ” One World: Together at Home “, the concert-event held by Lady Gaga will bring together dozens of artists on the 18th of April and will be streamed live on all the networks.

Under the leadership of Lady Gaga, dozens of artists have agreed to participate in a grand concert in the world. Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, or Chris Martin will attend the event, the purpose of which is to support the health personnel all around the globe. Baptized, One World: Together at Home, the evening will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Apple TV next April 18. “We want to highlight the gravity of this cultural movement was unprecedented and historic, she said in a press release from the WHO. And we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit. “

Moreover, Lady Gaga has managed to raise tens of millions of dollars of donations to support the special support fund of the WHO in these past days. In the beginning of the week, this is Tim Cook, the Apple boss, who has promised him a gift of the share of the firm. So far, the One World will not be the sole purpose of raising funds. “Leave your wallet aside, sit back and enjoy the show that you deserve it all,” said Lady Gaga.

Danielle YESSO