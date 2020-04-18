Lady Gaga is organizing the biggest concert virtual of all time

16: 30

on April 17 , 2020

Would this be the new Bob Geldof?, questions the american press. Thirty-five years after the operation, Live Aid led by the singer of the Boomtown Rats with the cream of pop music to stop the famine in Ethiopia, Lady Gaga mobilizes the stars planetary of the song to the fight against the pandemic of the sars Coronavirus. From Elton John to Celine Dion in passing by Paul McCartney but also Angela, a host of leading artists will be performing on Saturday from their living room for the greatest concert ever virtual organized : One world Together at Home.

More than 90 million donations have already been harvested

In partnership with the world health Organization, for which Lady Gaga had already raised at the beginning of April, 35 million in the space of a week — and the NGO Global Citizen, this concert of eight hours broadcast on all major tv channels (Canal + and France Télévisions in Hexagon) and the main social networks (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) will be hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

President @EmmanuelMacron — last year you showed your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against #COVID19 through the @A, @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi. We’re all in this together as #GlobalCitizens. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2020

More than 90 million donations have already been raised — including $ 10 million by the boss of Apple, Tim Cooke. But the singer does certainly not stop there. Last Tuesday, she appealed to the heads of State, including Emmanuel Macron, on Twitter for continuing to support this fight overall against the Covid-19.