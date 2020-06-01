Lady Gaga is participating in a benefit concert for the fight against the Covid-19 !

To help the sick and the victims of the Covid-19, Lady Gaga surrounded by the biggest stars gave a concert to raise funds.

Lady Gaga is a woman with a big heart ! In order to raise funds to help victims of the Covid-19, the interpreter of “Poker Face “ did a small concert. MCE TV explain to you.

This is the time to containment to try to stem the pandemic of sars coronavirus. And on the web, the solidarity is also organized !

Yes, Lady Gaga has also put hand to the dough to help his neighbor. On its social networks, the popstar has a large community.

This weekend, the interpreter of “John Wayne” has wanted to act at his own level supported by its fans. In order to raise funds for the victims of the epidemic, many stars hold small concerts confined to their homes.

Thus, Ellen DeGeneres, and Ryan Seacrest, and even Melissa McCarthy are together the show of Elton John. And obviously, the good mood was at the appointment.

And you understand that, Lady Gaga was also of the party. The stars have given their all to raise funds for “Feeding America” and ” First Responders Children’s Foundation “.

Coronavirus: Lady Gaga participates in a benefit concert !

In any case, yesterday, there was a good world for the show, organized by Elton John. Their names ?!

Apart from Lady Gaga, there was also Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and even Camila Cabello. The class !

But this is not all. Billie Joe Armstrong of Green DayDave Grohl and Tim McGraw were also at the sides of Lady Gaga and other personalities known to the general public.

All together, the stars have expressed their love and inspiration to other internet users. In this period of crisis, solidarity is put !

The singer Lizzo has done pass on the message. Smiling and glamorous, the star has made the show facing the camera.

“It is not necessary that it divides us. Social distancing is something that we do for our health, but it must bring us together as a people “has, as so delivered, the interpreter of “Truth Hurts” to Elton John.

A beautiful message from the star. Moreover, users have validated unanimously… like Lady Gaga.

