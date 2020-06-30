Lady Gaga is proposed to Billie Eilish to be your mentor !

Billie Eilish, a source of inspiration for the eminent Lady Gaga ? The latter wants to make the singer the green roots in his mentor.

Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are without contests two pop icons. If the second has less than a bottle of the first, this does not prevent him from the power become a mentor. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Be a woman in the industry the music do then nothing easy. That one is called Lady Gaga or not, by the way…

At 34 years of age, the singer who has made dancing the entire planet with its title “Poker Face “ do not feel necessarily comfortable with this fact. Even worse, it feels it is not that confidence in this hard business that is the music.

Of your hand, Billie Eilishat just 18 years of age, it seems a lot more relaxed. It must be said that the young star batteries the rewards, winner of several taken at the Grammy Awards last January.

Interviewed by Apple Music, Gaga is back in the success of the interpreter of “Bad Boy “. “Billie has captured several awards, so I have been told ‘send your flowers’, ” she says.

“I wrote a word. According to me, it was cathartic because it hurts to not have had “she says. “It has been difficult for me to pick up women more more like a mentor female” .

Lady Gaga: she is counting on the new generation to be a mentor

Therefore, Lady Gaga is expected, therefore, that “young women artists — or the young artists, regardless of their gender identity or their sexuality know that I support them “.

Lady Gaga is so ready to learn of Billie Eilish, because according to her, the younger generation has much to learn to more old.

Even if the queen of pop, has 34 years of age, she already has a long career of 13 years. And it is, in itself, quite a career long for the industry to be cruel to the music. A world even more cruel for the womenstruggling to find your place after 30 years…

