Lady Gaga is she going to collaborate with Adele? – What’s Up Adele

Lady Gaga continues to teaser her return to music. The interpreter of “Poker Face” is currently in the recording studio to prepare his new album. A few days ago, she shared even a photo of it in front of the decks in order to reassure his fans: “LG6”had she commented.

And on the Canvas, it also continues to promote his return, and especially to offer a few surprises to his fans. On the 1st of October, the heroine of “A Star is Born” has posted a surprising message on his Twitter account: “I’ll call my next album ADELE”as one can read. It was not necessary any more to frighten its subscribers: would this be the sign of a collaboration with the performer of “Someone Like You”? Mystery!

If this album is not addressed to the british singer, Lady Gaga may be simply a tribute to one of his relatives, to the image of his album titled “Joanne” that came out in 2016.