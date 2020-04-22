Lady Gaga is taking on the challenge

Some 70 international artists have participated in the benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga, Saturday 18 April 2020. The prodigious show in the highly anticipated this quarantine has been dedicated to caregivers, in first line against the coronavirus.

In eight hours of show, the singers followed one another, leaving from time to time the word to the doctors of the world, celebrities and anonymous wanting to show their support to the carers of the world. Filmed from the home, these stars of the song have given the best of themselves to entertain their audience and hope to raise the necessary funds to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19. The benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga and distributed throughout the world has raised 127.9 million of dollars that is about $ 65 billion Fcfa.

The artists who have chosen one of the songs to the echoes individuals in this period of crisis, each of the benefits conveyed a message of hope, love and solidarity.

THE ROLLING STONES TO CELINE DION, A SOLIDARITY WITH THE DOZENS OF VOICE

Among lives most appreciated, that of Taylor Swift, who has taken over a piece touching and full of optimism from his latest album, ” Soon You’ll Get Better “.

It is live from his garden, under a basketball hoop and sat down behind his piano that Elton John has also lent the game live for “One World Together” At Home “. The “Rocketman” has shown up a forceful way his hit from 1983 ” I’m Still Standing “.

The positive and lively Lizzo was also of the party. It has for its part taken up the song’s iconic Sam Cooke, written in 1963, ” A Change Is Gonna Come “. Eyes closed and with a groove worthy of Aretha Franklin, the diva has touched all the viewers and artists participating in the concert.

In another register, more sunny, the big winner of the last Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish, sang “Sunny” by Bobby Hebb. “I love this song, it has always warmed my heart and makes me feel good,” said the young performer before embarking on a recovery, fresh and original, accompanied on the piano by his brother, Finneas O’connell.

The legendary Stevie Wonder has also participated in this live global. He took advantage of his visit to pay tribute to his friend Bill Whiters, who died last week, singing one of her hits, ” Lean On Me “. Stevie Wonder was then chained to her song ” Love’s In Need Of Love Today “.

On their side, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sang in unison “What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. Surrounded by candles and sitting behind a piano, the couple of artists has delivered a full version of tenderness of the title signed by the legendary jazzman african-american.

At this concert epic, the singers John Legend and Sam Smith have teamed up to resume together “” Stand By Me “, the success dated 1961 and signed Ben E. King. Of their voice as powerful as delicate, with the two artists gave a performance rich in emotion and perfectly coordinated to their viewers.

The Rolling Stones have also responded to the appeal of Lady Gaga. Each one in their living room, the four members of the group have interpreted ” You Can’t Always Get What You Want “. Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards guitars in hand, accompanied by Charlie Watts on percussion.

The francophone side, Christine and The Queens made an appearance noticed. Only in the face of his microphone in a large room with white walls, the singer has performed “La Vita Nuova” : “People I’ve Been Sad “, a song written in French and in English, from her latest EP. She then sang ” Mountains (We Met) “. Having lost none of his talent for the interpretation of its texts, the young woman has moved the viewers with a gesture as poetic and artistic, which is now well own.

To conclude this “love letter to the world,” orchestrated by the interpreter of ” Born This Way “, viewers have witnessed the delivery of a quintet starred. Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and John Legend, accompanied by pianist Lang Lang and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Together, these giants of music have shared ” The Prayer “, a song written in 1999 by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. A final bouquet, full of grace and hope.

The concert “One World Together” At Home ” is available on YouTube.

Source: Elle.fr