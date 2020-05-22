Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Sofia Richie : the photos that will brighten up your weekend

This week, Rihanna has made its entry in the list of personalities of the richest in England, prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their 2 years of marriage, Elizabeth II mounted on horseback, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have announced that they were expecting a child, we learned that a new documentary on Lady Di was in preparation, and Reese Witherspoon will return to his role in The legally blond 3.

In the video, laundry, red wine and pajamas, the hilarious video of Jennifer Garner in containment

But, during this time, in the shadow of these essential information, Sofia Richie is actually a mask very orange, Lenny Kravitz has sung on the terrace, Eva Mendes has been remaquillée by his children, Kaia Gerber and broke an arm, Miley Cyrus has tried a new hair cut, Jessica Chastain is output, hidden, Taylor Swift (multi)colored her hair, Tyra Banks is réveilée later, and Caroline de Maigret has frolicked in the meadows.