Lady Gaga, L. E. J., Lujipeka… 5 new albums not to miss

With the reopening of the record and plants for the manufacture of CD or vinyl album releases restart really. Here is our eclectic selection of the best news outlets for a week.

Lady Gaga is back on the dance floor

“Chromatica” confirms the return of Lady Gaga after the phenomenal success of his first film, ” A Star Is Born “, and the ballad ” Shallow “, which earned him an Oscar. After the arty and smoky “Artpop” and the introspective ” Joanne “, this sixth album, ultra-pop, melodic and energetic, very much influenced by the years 1990 and Madonna, is also a return to the sources. Has 34 years old, the New-Yorker wants to (re)dance with the planet, left to go there in force. “Chromatica” never slows down, if it is not in any of the three instrumentals lyrical, with strings and brass. The other thirteen songs are short, direct, and devilishly effective, “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, “Sine From Above” with his friend Elton John. Side texts, the example of songs such as ” 911 “, the number of emergency calls in the United States, and ” Plastic Doll “, the broken, sensitive and resilient Stefani Germanotta continues to exorcise its old demons and to cure its ills.

“Chromatica “Lady Gaga , Polydor.

The L. E. J. have found their voice

"Not afraid ". This is a title that falls well. And an album that is good. It is already the third of the trio, L. E. J., alias Lucie, Elisa et Juliette, in five years. And it is the most successful of these three friends, singers and musicians from Saint-Denis (93), trained at the Maîtrise de Radio France, revealed during the summer of 2015 by a video where they sang with great virtuosity eleven pop hits of the sauce mashup. In a urban pop that is standardized and becomes commonplace, they have found their style, giving the vocal harmonies and cello that make their uniqueness with danceable rhythms and texts worked. Their collaborations hit the mark, especially on the ballads " Billions of roses ", with Youssoupha, and "the Life is only one" I ", with the rapper from marseille Kemmler. Their single, "All two" is poised to be one of the songs of the summer. And the L. E. J. are well on their way to last.

“Not afraid “, L. E. J., Mercury/Barclay.

Perfume Genius-more intoxicating than ever

There are geniuses without boil and geniuses boiling. The American Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, 39 years old, is to be classified for ten years in the second category, as the artists who have nurtured and accompanied, Tori Amos, Christine and The Queens. If you do not know this artist cult of the queer community, this is the time to discover it with her fifth album, the most rich, intense and open, with some beautiful promises of the tubes, of a “On The Floor” under the influence, Stevie Wonder, the electro lyric, ” Your Body Changes Everything “. In crooner country heir of Roy Orbison, piano, or harpsichord, in front of a wall of guitars (he grew up in the capital of rock, grunge, Seattle) or under a disco ball, Perfume Genius is stunning from one end to the other of the rich, powerful and liberating ” Set My Heart On Fire Immediately “. A disc that sets the heart.

“Set My Heart On Fire Immediately “, Perfume Genius Matador/Beggars.

A Columbine flies solo

This is one of the sensations of French in recent years. Columbine, a collective of rennes, fills rooms XXL thanks to young people fascinated by hip-hop melancholy and subtle worn by hymns like "It is not serious," and " Goodbye soon ". At the end of a crazy year punctuated by a tour of the Zenith, and huge scenes of the festival, the group paused to ensure that each of its members the launch of new projects. Start by Lujipeka, one of the talking heads, the group that just released a debut album of 14 tracks. A pen always sharp formats the clash of emotions of a boy who has opened a new avenue in the French rap. With " L. U. J. I. ", he did brilliantly to go it alone, continuing to write skin-deep through "the Sun" or " In the City ", and enriches his production on " Palapalaba ", " Rampalampam ", and " Even ", new single dancing that he would not have dared with Columbine.

“L. U. J. I. “, Lujipeka, Initial.

Robert Jon & the Wreck, it looks like the South

The southern rock knows a certain renewal of favour in recent years, both in his homeland and the United States than in Europe. This rock-based guitars (minimum two, often three) that borrows as much from classic rock of the Rolling Stones to the country of Johnny Cash, the blues pioneers the early days of hard rock, was reborn thanks to some great groups like Blackberry Smoke or Whiskey Myers. One of the new ones is called Robert Jon & the Wreck, and his new album, ” Last Light On The Highway “, should convince fans of the style. Southern Rock pure and hard (” Oh Miss Carolina “), keys soul (” Work it out “), as an epic that starts slowly to gain momentum in a superb soaring six-string (” Last Light On The Highway “), the U.s. explore many different territories. And hit the mark each time.