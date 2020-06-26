Lady Gaga launches a challenge to its fans, the$ 10,000 for the winner(e) – Voltage

On the 24th of march last, Lady Gaga announced the postponement of the release of Chromaticahis album, originally scheduled for 10 April because of the sars coronavirus. “It is a period of intense and scary for all of us”“he wrote on Twitter. “And, although I think that art is one of the most high we must carry with us the joy and comfort during this kind of periods, it seems to me inappropriate for the release of this album with everything that is happening around you this global pandemic“, continued the interpreter Poker Face. If their new album is finally released on the 29th of may last, we can now confirm that it is a real success !

In effect, since its launch, the disk is always going to beat more records. The latter is introduced directly into the first place of the charts in over a dozen countries including France, England, Italy, Canada and the united States. Across the Atlantic, Lady Gaga to sign off to a good start, with 274 000 copies sold in a week, of which 205 000 sales pure, as it was announced The billboard. Thanks to these beautiful figures, Lady Gaga sign, and the best start to a year for a female artist, but also the fifth-largest of the first week of 2020, behind The Weeknd, BTS, or even Eminem. Lady Gaga has broken another record for the woman to become the singer with the most rapidly produced six number one albums. If the previous record was held since last August by Taylor Swiftone of only six women have also released six albums, or more, in the first place of the Billboard 200 : Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson and Madonna. The big winner of this record remains, however, Barbra Streisand with 11 albums, classified in the first step.

The challenge Chromatica

In the Face of this crazy success, the american singer has wanted to thank his fans in his own way. Lady Gaga is so associated with Adobe for the launch of a contest of madness. The court ? Ask your audience to achieve a new creation with the main theme Chromatica : “My fans have constantly shown their love and creativity through your art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood. I’m looking forward to see what Chromatica means to them”, she explained at the launch of the challenge.

Enter @LadyGaga‘s world of Chromatica and show us what that looks like to you. Create a design using your favorite Adobe applications, and share the use of #LadyGagaxAdobe to participate in the contest: https://t.co/7T0GXSCC9S pic.twitter.com/YRsSr3GFqU — Adobe (@Adobe) June 24, 2020

“Who better to join forces with the creative and passionate as the universe of Lady Gaga, to the strengthening of the ties of the community and to create new things ?”for its part, entrusted the vice-president of marketing of Adobe. If the 10 winners will be chosen in total, the one, or the one who is going to win the first place in the creative challenge will win no less than $ 10,000, as well as a printed version of your project Chromatica and a year subscription to the Adobe suite. The other nine will walk away with $ 400, an autograph from Lady Gaga, as well as 3 months are offered in the Adobe applications. Good luck !