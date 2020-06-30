Lady Gaga launches a design competition for “Chromatica”

A couple of weeks after the release of their sixth album, the singer invites you to their international fans to produce works of art inspired by Chromatica. With a good reward at the end of the same.

On the 29th of last may was marked by the release of Chromatica. He waited for what seemed like an eternity, the last album of Lady Gaga from the beginning, to be taxed as a disc tailor-made for the dancefloor, with tracks effective incentive to move their hips like ” 911 “, “Babylon”, or even ” Plastic Doll “. Although it remains in the head for his songs, this sixth opus of Mother Monster sketch as a world apart, germinated in the mind of the icon, one of Chromatica, where injustices do not exist, and where equality is total.

And now, to their fans to re-imagine this world to be utopian. In collaboration with Adobe and Live Nation, the singer calls her little monsters to take possession of Chromatica in order to produce works of art as singular, as a tribute to this haven of peace. “For many years, my fans have constantly shown their love and creativity through your art, details she announces this contest. They make Me so happy and understood. I’m looking forward to see what Chromatica represents for them “.

Rules and rewards

The most creative of your community, can now take on the challenge. To do this, the first thing that you must carry a of the assets made available by Lady Gaga (of which at least one must be used in the final rendering), before launching into the Adobe software (Photoshop, Illustrator, Spark… your choice ! – in order to tackle the task. Therefore, the possibilities are countless, as it depends on you to be the most imaginative and “gaga-‘esques” as possible. Then you have until 21 July to submit their entries, either on Instagram or on Twitter with the hashtag #LadyGagaxAdobe.

After the effort, the comfort. At the end of the contest will be held in the framework of the Adobe Creativity Of The Tower, 10 works will be selected. The first place will be rewarded with the equivalent of $ 10,000, and 12 months of subscription for all the applications in Adobe Creative Cloud, in addition to seeing his work printed and signed by the artist. The other nine winners, who will receive the equivalent of $ 400, a poster signed by the Mother Monster as well as a 3 months subscription to all applications of Adobe Creative Cloud.

For more information about this contest Adobe x Lady Gaga, it’s all happening only here.

Photo credit : Universal Music