Lady Gaga love: she poses alongside Michael Polanski for Valentine’s day – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski : a stroke of lightning

If she has always been discreet about his private life, Lady Gaga seems to be finally ready to open up his heart and reveal his romance with his fans. But how do the lovebirds have they met ? According to a close source who confided in the columns of the journal Page Six, Lady Gaga would be discussed for the first time with Michael Polanski last December at a party organised by Parker Group, the company works for the love of Lady Gaga.

And obviously, the artist has lived a real stroke of lightning ! : “She goes out with the same guys for a month. They see themselves since the holidays and she is crazy about him. They are seen in Los Angeles and spend a lot of time with them. She takes him everywhere she goes and they do not want to separate”, we can read on E!.