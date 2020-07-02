Lady Gaga might be pregnant with her first child !

Alert ! Lady Gaga, who lives a love story without a single cloud with Michael Polansky would be pregnant with their 1st child…

Fans of Lady Gaga are in an uproar. In a relationship of several months with the business man Michael Polanskythe star would be pregnant with her 1st child… but for the moment nothing is leaking ! MCE TV explains to you everything from a to Z.

For several years, Lady Gaga is in the center of attention. A key Figure in pop music, the star has very quickly conquered the public with his original universe.

After a pause in his musical career, the interpreter of “Poker Face “ is back in the front of the stage with different the film projects.

Comedienne extraordinaire, she has knackered the screen in the movie “A Star is born “. Some fans of the singer have thought that she was even a love story with Bradley Cooper, her partner on the screen.

A versatile artist, his private life intrigue both media as their most ardent fans. The latest news, everything is going well for her.

Lady Gaga is a woman satisfied… The man who shares his life is no other than Michael Polansky. Very discreet, the man of business, that would also be the group’s CEO “Parker “.

According to Page Six, the lovebirds would have many times found during charity events before adjusting the torque.

Very close to the New year in Las Vegas, that they had not hidden their complicity in front of the paparazzi. Very loving, Lady Gaga likes in addition to sharing your happiness on the Canvas.

Inseparable, the couple has spent the confinement period as a whole. But in his last outing, the paparazzi have been surprised by a small detail of the physical…

In effect, the interpreter of “Telephone “ accompanied by her better half sported a sell recovered well. For the moment, Lady Gaga has not yet responded to the rumors.

On Twitter, fans of the star that leads the research. For some, the photos of the singer would not be a concern. According to their account, simply “it took a bit of weight “.

On the other, without a doubt ! Lady Gaga would be, in fact, their first child… Matter to follow therefore !

lady gaga is pregnant pic.twitter.com/ZG4xbdjhKf — 𝑳 (@mileyoficially) June 30, 2020

