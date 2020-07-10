Lady Gaga, muse of the new perfume from Valentino

After several flirtations, Lady Gaga and Valentino to formalize their union. Seen it many times on the red carpet wearing the creations of the Italian house, the singer becomes the face of their new fragrance, Viva Voce (in Italian, “viva voce” means ” by live voice “). With the new baby, Valentino has decided to make a tribute to one of the attributes most intimate of women, the voice. And who better than Lady Gaga to celebrate. For more than a decade, is one of the artists, the most gifted of his generation.

An inspiring woman

Global hits, a rain of accolades including an Oscar or a Grammy in the same year… Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, her real name, is a true source of inspiration. The spokesman of a whole generation, Lady Gaga defends the values estimated for the Italian brand (which also shares the origins). With this partnership, Valentino ” invites all to express their greatest dreams and to live them.” We are already looking forward to discover the first official images. In the meantime, her new role as spokesperson, we never get tired of listening to his latest album ” Chromatica “.