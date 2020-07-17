Lady Gaga, muse of the new perfume from Valentino

The artistic director of the Italian house has made official the launch of her new fragrance, “Viva Voce”. The campaign will be played by the singer Lady Gaga.

After you have been seen on numerous occasions on the red carpet wearing creations from sumptuous signed Valentino (one remembers, in particular, of her lavender dress at the Golden Globes 2019), Lady Gaga officially became the muse of the Italian house. More precisely, of her new perfume, called “Viva Voce” (“living voice” in Italian), a perfect name for the singer. Inspired by the powerful voice and the identification information of the actress of A star is bornthe artistic director with Pierpaolo Piccioli have chosen an icon that share the values of the home to be included in the campaign of their latest fragrance.

It is the icon of a generation

Committed to advocating for the inclusion, Lady Gaga has been asked to continue to defend their message of freedom, the passion for the art, but also of equality, all shared by Valentino. “Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, the pure heart. Your participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project at the highest level”, says the artistic director of the house in your post of Instagram. You will need a little patience and wait for the return to discover the first images of the campaign.