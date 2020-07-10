Lady Gaga, muse of the new perfume from Valentino

A few hours ago via a post on Instagram, Pierpaolo Piccioli, artistic director of Valentino, announced the launch of a new perfume, Viva Voce. And to embody this fragrance, the Italian house, and the fashion designer, the roman, the bet Lady Gaga. The pop star encouverture of the last Edition dedicated to the music that came out a couple of weeks of their sixth album, Chromaticaa skillful blend of pop and kitsch EDM, with guest appearances effective with Ariana Grande or Skrillex.

A true icon, Lady Gaga is also illustrated in the film with the film A Star is Born. The film has been awarded with an Oscar, a Grammy, a BAFTA award and a Golden Globe for the song Superficial, written by the singer with producer Mark Ronson.

“Lady Gaga is the freedom, self-consciousness and a pure heart. Your participation in this campaign takes the symbolic power of the project at the highest level. It is the icon of a generation. His message of freedom, of passion for art, self-awareness, and equality is the same as our community, Valentino represents. I’m so proud to have you with us, “the writing Pierpaolo Piccioli in Instagram.