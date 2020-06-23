Lady Gaga offers a gift of 4 dollars to his father !

For father’s day, the singer Lady Gaga intends to celebrate the occasion. She offers him a gift of a value of $ 4.

Even if the heritage of Lady Gaga is estimated to be us $ 300 millionthe artist offers a gift with a value of 4 dollars to his father. Has never been so happy. MCE explains to you all !

Love has no price. However, the feast of the fathers – which many people call “commercial” – that leads to the purchase.

In fact, it is not uncommon to find a stand in the shops for give gift ideas to customers. After all, nothing is too beautiful for his dad.

However, certain personalities shun materialism. The test with Kylie Jenner. For this special day, the it-girl prefers, arrange a splendid celebration for the father of her child, Travis Scott.

The program ? Balloons, flowers and cookies. Nothing more. Needless to we offer you a gift beyond price. Only the love and the complicity in the matter.

And it is necessary to believe that Lady Gaga is a proponent of this idea. Yes, the idol of Little Monsters – whose most recent album “Chromatica” casing is the sheet of rhinestones and sequins.

So to please his father, Lady Gaga does not count to pay thousands of euros in a single gift. She already has a little bit of the idea !

Lady Gaga the button a lot

In effect, the value of the delivery you do not define the greatness of the love that one has for a person. Sometimes, a simple little object that means a lot.

Then, it is necessary to believe that Lady Gaga knows more than anyone else. So that his fortune amounts to 300 million dollars, the singer just go to the supermarket to find the gift from her father.

In your shopping cart to grocery ? A simple package of cookies for $ 4. And that is all ! “My daughter, Stefani, you know, she sent me a box of Oreos” says Joe Germanotta.

And that is enough. “It was a beautiful day “ensures that the father of Lady Gaga during her appearance on the Fox news channel Business.

