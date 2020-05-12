Lady Gaga offers a jockstrap to the effigy of his new album

The singer has just revealed on Twitter the one of the flagship products of the merchandising of his new album to appear at the end of the month of may…

Forget the t-shirts, tote bags and other mugs, when Lady Gaga offers derivative products to its fans, it does nothing like the others !

A few weeks of the release of his new album, Chromatica, scheduled for 29 may this year, the singer has unveiled a product of merchandising somewhat of a surprise… a jockstrap !

Underwear iconic

Underwear iconic of the gay culture, first coined in 1874 by a sports equipment of Chicago (Sharp & Smith), the jockstrap version gaga is neon pink and marked with the logo and the title of the new album of the popstar.

The object of lust presented in “flyer photocopied of the 70’s” is proposed exclusively on the site, the shop site of the singer.

Not sure that it makes wait his fans who are waiting with a patience, a new single…

Us : Mom get out a single stp !!!

Lady Gaga : Here’s a jockstrap — 𝔄𝔩𝔢𝔧𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔬 17 ⚔️ (@alejandrodesade) May 11, 2020

Lady Gaga selling jockstraps, the gay is waiting for the Savage vs Say Sw update, my timeline is WILDING pic.twitter.com/xHlLKUJIkf — ✨ (@Martiijnn) May 11, 2020

Others, however, are already looking forward to the idea to attend the next concert of their favorite singer, hoping to see many fans wearing the jockstrap promo and take the opportunity to salute the audacity of the star.

It’s going to be nice the concert @ladygaga ! That is going to have the ass was in the air for the concert, please raise your hands ! I find it too funny ! Was necessary to dare ! #ladygaga #concert #jockstrap #thong https://t.co/B71r39htG4 — Ludo’ (@Fnacem) May 11, 2020

As those who love not the jockstrap is assured that the product is available in the version string !

Stroke of genius or stroke of marketing ?

Some would say that Lady Gaga knows her audience. Other will cry that the stroke (of genius) marketing. But we have to remember that before her, Madonna in 2018 was already trying to publicize an applicator for day cream in the form of a vibrator.

In 2009, another icon, Mylène Farmer, had also marked the spirits by offering, to support her single Sextonika dildo as a by-product. A ” toy ” vibrant and black, limited edition, adorned with rhinestones and presented in a small coffin for the best effect.

The seXtonik by Mylène Farmer is a collector’s item limited to 1000 copies for the merch 2009 tour. In any case, not a mark or a large trade. The box coffin is the music. He sings the song sextonik when you open it. pic.twitter.com/JcsPIB63z0 — 〽️ylas_Ŧweet (@Mylas_Tweet) June 10, 2018

We looked forward to the poppers Sam Smith and the harness Rihanna !

Credit : Lady Gaga/Universal