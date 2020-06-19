Lady Gaga offers her leather jacket for a fan, in full romantic rendezvous !

But what a Lady ! When it is said that Stefani Germanotta – her real name – would give everything for their fans, we do not believe so well to say. The singer of 34 years was a surprise on the 16th of June 2020 at the exit of a restaurant in Malibu, in an act of generosity. After having crossed one of her Little Monsters, addicted to the new album of the artist titled Chromaticathat just had left his leather jacket. Left to finish the evening wearing a sort of sports bra.

Put a jacket on your audience ? Out of the question ! Lady Gaga gave a head-to-head romantic with your lover, Michael Polansky, when she crossed the young woman who made this beautiful gift. The couple wore masks to avoid the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The devil is greed ! The reception of a piece of design out of the hands of the artist, the lady was willing to bring the story to complete the total black look, forgetting some of the gestures of the barriers. But no reason for it to not be on the tip of the fashion ?

Between Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky, things speed up. The lovebirds have overcome together the crisis of the Covid-19 by confining them together. This is what an anonymous source of the magazine The people he explained, specifying that “stay-at-home“and “ordered small dishes“. The singer, very discreet when it comes to his private life, however, he let out a tender declaration on Thursday, April 16, 2020, when she conjured his plans for the future, by videoconference, on the show Morning Joe. “My mother Cynthia Germanotta works hard for the Born This Way Foundation with our co-founder of the Maya, and with the love of my life. They are in a project related with mental health.“The couple has been seen for the first time, devouring the look, the 31st of December in the city of Las Vegas. More recently, Lady Gaga said that she was the same “looking forward to becoming a mother“. “It is incredible that a woman can use a human and raise it up“, he added. Tic tac, tic tac…