Lady Gaga poses with her new sweetheart, Michael Polansky and made an announcement…

Very in love with Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga has added a new photograph of his sweetheart, on February 15, 2020 on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote : “Good Valentine’s Day !“and then mimicking surely her man, she adds : “Baby, is it that I have lipstick all over me ?“Slightly to see the lips of Michael, but he reassures himself, this does not diminish the complicity and tenderness that seems to come from their couple. After a crazy (and surely hot) evening, at two, Lady Gaga has shared his happiness to have now found the man who fills her every desire. A few hours earlier, she made an announcement in the form of a doctrine of life…

The day before, the day of the feast of lovers, the interpreter of the title Bad Romance had published a post enigmatic via Instagram. Next to a shot where she appears with many rings, she explained to her followers the story of an old tradition : “Did you know that an old tradition has it that this is only during a leap year, 29 February, women can ask a man in marriage ? We are in 2020, and any person, whatever his or her sexual identity, can apply to anyone, anytime ! While we all celebrate love today, I put this ring on my own finger as a sign of love for me and to my fans and to remember that we are all born superstars.“

A desire for the artist of 33 years, recalled that, well before love a partner, it is essential to love as a person but also highlight the love that she bears for her fans. Who knows, it may also be a “subtle” way for Lady Gaga to make it clear to her lover that she would like to go at top speed ? Or an ad hidden that it intends to ask the hand of his sweetheart on the 29th of February ?

As a reminder : Lady Gaga has formalized its relationship with Michael Polansky on Instagram on February 3, 2020. Her darling is the president and CEO of the Parker Group. A Businessman, Michael founded the Parker Foundation and Sean Parker, an association dedicated to the social sciences, to public health but also to citizenship. He also designed the Parker Institue for Cancer Immunotherapy, which puts in relation the greatest immunologues and the centres specialised in the treatment of cancers.