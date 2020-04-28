Lady Gaga postpones the release of “Chromatica” because of the coronavirus

Capture Youtube LadyGagaVEVO The decision of Lady Gaga comes a few weeks after the release of the video for her new song, “Stupid Love”.

Tuesday 24 march in the evening, the interpreter of “Stupid Love” has explained on Twitter pushing back the release of his next album “Chromatica”, originally scheduled for April 7, because of the current outbreak of coronavirus. A decision “incredibly difficult”, according to his words. “I will be announcing a new date in 2020 soon,” she says in the preamble.

MUSIC – Patience is the mother of all the virtues. Unlike Dua Lipa has decided to unveil his new album in advance to cheer up his fans confined, those of Lady Gaga, will, them, wait a little.

She continues: “It is a period of intense and terrifying for all of us. And, although I think that art is one of the things the most high that we have to bring us joy and comfort during this kind of periods, I find it inappropriate to release this album with everything that is happening around this global pandemic.”

“Stay with us”

His concerts at Las Vegas between April 30 and may 11, are also deferred. To the extent that the festival Coachella has been shifted to the month of October, his presence surprised the will be without doubt all the same. However, his summer tour is maintained.

The singer wants to remain optimistic. “I know you’re disappointed, maybe angry, or sad, breath the last. […] I hope that you understand that the album will be released one day. I want to be able to dance together, sweating together, cuddling and kissing, and make the biggest party of all time.” But before that, “all remain with us,” she concludes.

Like the disk of Lady Gaga, many outputs, such as the films “Mulan” and “Small Countries” are affected by the health crisis of today. In addition to Coachella, the Cannes film Festival, has also been suspended for the time being because of the outbreak of coronavirus, which, at the time of writing these lines, has been 1100 deaths in France.

