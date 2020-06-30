Lady Gaga postpones tour

Bad news for all the fans of Lady Gaga. Due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which is still rampant in several countries around the world, the singer is in the obligation to postpone his international tour. Your Chromatica Ball will finally start in the summer of 2021. It is in the social network that Lady Gaga has announced this sad news. “We have worked very hard to find the safest and fastest to present this show, but above all we want everyone to be in good health and able to dance together at our concerts as we have always done”, explains.

An announcement is unfortunate that comes a little late. Lady Gaga was scheduled to begin this trip on the 24th July at the Stade de France, then to go through London, Boston, or even Toronto. Finally, it will give his concert in france on July 25, 2021 and will follow the same path through the cities of the world. “I’m looking forward to see you. Continue to dance to in the meantime, ” encourages the artist. The tickets purchased will be valid. The opportunity for the public to rediscover on the stage the last album of Lady Gaga baptized Chromatica. A disk that is a true success, because it has already sold more than 700,000 copies around the world.