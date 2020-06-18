Lady Gaga premiered the clip of lively Sour Candy with Blackpink

After setting a record with his song Rain On Me in a duo with the Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga launches the clip of lively (and psychedelic!) your song Sour Candy plays with the group of south korea Blackpink!

Launched on the 29th of last may, the album Chromatica includes 16 new songs, including extracts of Stupid Love and Rain On Me, as well as a collaboration with Elton John (Sine From Above). This unit has been powered on the number 1 of sales in the united States during its first week on the market.

This is the sixth disc Lady Gaga to be awarded the first position in the Billboard 200. The official soundtrack of the movie A Star Is Born (with Bradley Cooper in 2018-2019), Joanne (2016), Cheek to cheek (with Tony Bennett in 2014), Artpop (2013) and Born This Way (2011) had also reached the first place in this prestigious ranking.