Lady Gaga presents the lyrics of a new hit, “Free Woman” – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is proclaiming loud and clear that she is a free woman in one of the hits of her next album “Chromatica”. The singer shared a few words of the title, which is in fifth position in the tracklist of his new album. The Mother Monster wrote on Twitter : “This is my dance floor, I fought for” in French : “This is my dance floor, for which I am beaten”.

This title could very well be part of the next singles star. It is in any case a piece very personal. It would, in effect, been inspired by the sexual assault suffered by Lady Gaga in her youth. “It is important for me that this title is called “Free Woman” because I was sexually assaulted by a music producer. This text condenses all my feelings about life, the world, on the industry, the compromise I had to make to get to where I am.”, explained the singer in an interview with Zane Lowe.