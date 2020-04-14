Lady Gaga press Macron to invest against the coronavirus in the world

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Lady Gaga (here, in the month of February in Miami) has raised more than $ 35 million to help in the fight against the sars coronavirus.

“President Emmanuel Macron, you have shown last year, your leadership in the fight against the pandemics. We need your help in the global fight against the Covid-19 with the united Nations, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Alliance of the vaccine”, the breath of the singer, followed by more than 81 million users on the social network.

A few hours before the speech of the President of the Republic, the interpreter of “Stupid Love” was written to the latter on Twitter. She asked him to be more involved in curbing the pandemic in the world.

MUSIC – masks for everyone, the reopening of schools, aid for low-income households. Monday, April 13, Emmanuel Macron, addressed to the French for their share of the resources that will be made available to combat the epidemic of sars coronavirus at the national level, but less international, contrary to what would have liked Lady Gaga.

In his speech, the head of State spoke of a cancellation “massive” debt for african countries. We expected the responses of the canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and the president of the european Commission Ursula von der Leyen, both also mentioned by the artist on Twitter.

For several weeks, Lady Gaga has been very invested in the area. Monday, 6 April, the young woman had intervened in direct a virtual press conference from WHO. It announced that it has raised $ 35 million to help fight the coronavirus and its consequences.

“We are all so grateful to the caregivers of the country and the world. This pandemic is a catastrophe and I thank them so much for being at the front, I also pray for the victims of the Covid-19. It has been a pleasure to cooperate with the organization Global Citizen [qui lutte contre la pauvreté, NDLR] to raise funds behind the scenes,” she explained.

“A period of intense and terrifying”

“My thoughts also go to the people who have lost their jobs and who are struggling to feed themselves and their children”, she said, a few days after having decided to postpone the release of his new album, expected initially for 7 April.

“It is a period of intense and terrifying for all of us. And, although I think that art is one of the things the most high that we have to bring us joy and comfort during this kind of periods, I find it inappropriate to release this album with everything that is happening around this global pandemic”, she said.

The music doesn’t stop for much. This Saturday, April 18, Lady Gaga is organising a concert confined to charity. Titled “One World: Together At Home”, it will be broadcast live on the platform France.tv of France Télévisions from 21 hours to 2 hours in the morning, before a replay on France 2 between 2 and 4 hours. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, but also Elton John and Stevie Wonder are invited to occur.

