Lady Gaga radically changes look a year after “A star is born”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Lady Gaga, a year after the release of the film “A Star is born”, has put her look as a diva in the closet.

PEOPLE – A year after his coronation at the Oscars alongside Bradley Cooper, the star of the film “A star is born” has definitely turned the page of her look diva platinum blonde. On the 6th of October last, Lady Gaga has unveiled a new hair, candy pink, on his account Instagram.

“A year ago, a star was born and here we are now with six-disc pink platinum”, wrote Lady Gaga, installed just in front of the shelf on which are based its nine Grammy awards. A very good news for the 400 million viewers will be moved to see the interpreter of “Shallow” to the work.

But its subscribers were attracted by another detail: the new look of Lady Gaga. The singer, 33-year-old appeared in a pink dress patterned way in the sixties, with a whole new head of hair. While it was still platinum blond the day before, Lady Gaga opted for a pink bubblegum of the most punk.

This is not the first time that Lady Gaga colors her hair so extravagant as a year ago, after the promotion of “A star is born” is complete, the sidekick to Bradley Cooper had colored her hair electric blue for his two shows in Las Vegas.