Lady Gaga raises $ 35 million for the fight against the coronavirus

Lady Gaga is in the news for something other than her extravagant. Monday 6 April 2020, the singer of 34 years was revealed during a speech held in videoconference with the World Health Organization that it had raised $ 35 million these last days to fight against the coronavirus.

“We are so grateful for all nursing staff across the world, which is at the front during this crisis. This pandemic is a catastrophe and I thank them. I also pray for the victims of the Covid-19”, she said. While respecting the safety and of social distancing, the american star has worked hard to raise funds. Supported by companies and organizations around the world, such as the organization Global Citizen, which is fighting against poverty, Lady Gaga has been able to gather enough money to help laboratories to develop tests and to encourage research.

A concert grand virtual

But the star of the film “A Star Is Born” does not stop there. With the help of the WHO, a concert grand virtual is a project to support the fight against the sars coronavirus. Introduced by host Jimmy Fallon, along with his colleagues Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the show will feature many of the stars. David Beckam, Paul McCartney or even the actress Priyanka Chopra will make their appearance. The show will also be the scene of the doctors, caregivers, and families who share their experiences. It will be released on April 18, on famous networks american channels such as ABC and NBC.