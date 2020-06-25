Lady Gaga raises funds through the “Chromatica” – Actu Lady Gaga

By
James Reno
-
0
20


Lady Gaga hired for a good cause

During this event, Lady Gaga dance in their values in extravagant costumes, surprised his fans with the spirit of a “hidden camera”. Other artists are also present. The purpose of this concert 2.0, to raise a maximum of funds for the foundation, The Marsha P Johnson Institute.

A message that accompanies this video: “Chromatica Lady Gaga is an album where you can dance, which in normal times would have been passed by all parties in the clubs. Note world has been changed forever by the events of 2020, but our ability to gather now, is more than evident and important”. For the moment, Lady Gaga has not yet announced the total amount that has been harvested.

