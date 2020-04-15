Lady Gaga raped, the singer confides in the bottom and in tears live in the show of Oprah Winfrey !

You know without a doubt, the show of Oprah Winfrey, since it is well-known in the United States. All the stars can go on the shelf for a news story or to reply to a debate.

This time, the guest named Lady Gaga and she has agreed to talk about this painful past as she was raped on numerous occasions.

Of repeated violence to Lady Gaga

Rape is not “recent”, since the singer and actress was raped when she was 19 years old. She, however, waited many years to confide in, because it is never easy to plunge into the painful past.

Alongside Oprah Winfrey, she described in detail the various stages that she was forced to endure a post-traumatic stress disorder. The latter does not only concern the victims of war or a terrorist attack.

The syndrome developed after 19 years of age and rape repeatedly .

. Lady Gaga ensures that she couldn’t manage the past and the consequences have been disastrous.

She has been forced to deal with the rape, but also to all the emotions that it was able to generate the stress, the crises of the weapon…

Lady Gaga has tried to forget then that she knew fame thanks to his music and concerts.

The pain has, however, been more intense over the days and months. Lady Gaga has, therefore, been forced to confront again the rape to try to live and not to be attached to the past.

All of a sudden, I started to suffer these horrible and intense pain all over my body, which mimicked how I felt after having been raped.



Relationships of primary importance with doctors

Oprah Winfrey has, therefore, received all the confidences of the star, which has not always referred to this rape in as much detail. Of course, Lady Gaga broke down in tears repeatedly, because delve into the past devastating has been problematic, but may be important for its future. In fact, for his glory, she often put aside her emotions, because forgetting is sometimes easier than confronting the difficulties, this depends of course on the profiles and experiences.

Oprah Winfrey, however, has been subdued during this interviewbecause Lady Gaga has shown a lot of courage, but the singer was able to send a very positive message, and especially punctuated by emotion. Indeed, the singer and performer has assured him that she had had a hand in its healing process. The doctors have also had an important part, since they were able to help catch a glimpse of the future without her pain, she has been forced to treat fibromyalgia which she was the victim with therapy-mental health.

You can also find the star on the social networks because it has multiple accounts and it does not miss a single opportunity to support various causes in the world. It is also a very important support for women and victims of one or more rapes.