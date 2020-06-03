Lady Gaga ready to reveal a new song ? The index that does not lie !

While Justin Bieber is launching a challenge to his fans to start his comeback with a album before Christmas, there also appear to be from the actu from the side of the other star of the song… If Lady Gaga is about to release a new version of his album “Artpop” by removing the title “Do What You Want” a duet with R. Kelly, the singer focuses above all on new fresh sounds ! Since 2016 now, and the output of the opus “Joanne”, the fans are desperately waiting for a new album, which has experienced some delays between the health problems of the american star and the huge success of “A Star Is Born”. But this time, it is, the sixth album of Lady Gaga seems to be well on the road and a single should not delay to point the tip of his nose, having regard to the teasing of the young woman !

As always, Lady Gaga is the play enigmatic, but seems to have dropped a real bomb on its own account Instagram ! Then she posted a picture of her decorations for Halloween, internet users, malignant have zoomed in on a detail super important : On the side, one sees the iPod play a song entitled "STUPID LOVE". And after several searches on the web, the copyrights of Universal Music Group, with Lady Gaga as a performer on this title, have already been filed ! There is therefore a safe bet to think this song is the next single from the singer, which should not be long to be unveiled.