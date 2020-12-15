LADY GAGA RELEASED THE BEHIND THE SCENE VIDEO FOR “911”

These days Lady Gaga has given a very welcome gift to her Little Monsters. This is a behind-the-scenes look at the already iconic “911” video he shared via Instagram.

Take a few minutes and click play below!

In the clip, you can clearly see the looks chosen by Gaga, real works of art not always easy to wear, but which certainly represent in the best way the message that the singer wanted to convey.

The pop star personally explained the meaning of “911” in this long post shared via Instagram months ago:

“This short film is very personal to me, it is my experience with mental health and how reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and around us. I would like to thank director Tarsem for sharing an idea. of 25 years ago he had with me because my life story spoke to him so much. I would like to thank Haus of Gaga for being strong for me when I couldn’t be and the crew for making this short film safely during this pandemic without that no one gets sick. It has been years since I felt my creativity so alive. Thank you BloodPop for taking a leap of faith with me in producing a record that tells nothing but the truth.Finally, thanks to your little monsters. I’m awake now, I can see you, I can hear you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real daily life is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It is the poetry of pain. “