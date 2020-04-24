Lady Gaga responded to the appeal of Leonardo DiCaprio and made a big donation !

On Twitter, Lady Gaga has responded to the appeal of Leonardo DiCaprio by making a big donation to the fight against the sars coronavirus.

Coronavirus requires, Lady Gaga has therefore been forced to postpone the release date of his album. Chromatica. Sad news for fans of the artist. Take a look at.

“No, I’m sad “, ” why are you doing this ? “, ” I was waiting for it with impatience “wrote the fans clueless. Lady Gaga has understood their grief.

It must be said that it’s been 4 years that they waited. His latest album, Joanne so was the fifth studio album of the american artist. It is to say !

On the 24th of march last, the starlet captivated its social network,… To announce the sad news to his fans.

“After much discussion, I made the decision incredibly difficult to shift the output of Chromatica. I will be announcing soon a new date. For 2020 “, “wrote the star. Not without penalty.

The young woman has the solution. To comfort his Monsters, Lady Gaga has released in the wake of a first piece. From this sixth album.

Cardboard full. Title Stupid Love, this last one is very colorful, rhythmic. Perfect to keep morale high during the confinement.

Bingo, so ! Very close to his fans, the young woman provides regular news. Via Twitter and Instagram.

And the shots do not miss. More in love than ever, it therefore shares all of the photos. With its darling, Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga responded to the appeal of Leonardo DiCaprio

What does the star in it ? During the confinement, Lady Gaga, do not forget, therefore, not make donations. As well, she said this the appeal of Leonardo DiCaprio. This is so beautiful.

For commuunqiuer : His Twitter account. It is therefore through this that singer announced the new. It follows the initiative of his friend actor. A nice action.

She took hold of Twitter. She said : “I am proud to give the money. To support #AmericasFoodFund “, she started on Twitter.

And continue : “A new initiative to help people who are hungry. Thank you Leonardo DiCaprio for the initiative “.

The star is generous. The young woman has made a donation. In order to feed thousands of american homes in need.

The United States are particularly affected by the coronavirus. The country therefore shows the rate of unemployed is the highest. The american stars are mobilized, therefore, to come to their aid as best they can.

