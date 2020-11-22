LADY GAGA RETURNS TO THE CINEMA: JOINS BRAD PITT IN THE FILM “BULLET TRAIN”

Lady Gaga adds another role to her film resume!

The Oscar winner has joined the cast stellar action thriller upcoming Bullet Train, which will star Brad Pitt.

A source told Collider that Stefani will be playing ” a minor secondary role instead of the main role “.

The film is based on the Japanese novel entitled “Maria Beetle” and here is the synopsis as reported by Deadline :

” Five killers find themselves on a super-high-speed train bound for Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. During the journey, the five discover that their missions are linked together and that perhaps each has to kill the other. Who will get out? from the live train and what awaits them at the terminal station? ”

And guess who will be the assassin? Joey King!

The other performers are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka. The film is directed by David Leitch, former director of Deadpool 2.