Lady Gaga returns to the film in a great role

There are more than a year, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on fire the world of cinema with the film A Star Is Born. The singer is now also an actress in the eyes of the audience and critics.

Lady Gaga in the next film by Ridley Scott

And we’ll soon find out. In fact, according to information from the specialized site The Hollywood Reporterthe singer has been selected by the director Ridley Scott for his next feature film project.

The director of Gladiator has the habit of detecting nuggets and offer them a role in their height. It had allowed the actor to Joaquin Phoenix to be in Gladiator in the skin of the wicked emperor.

He has therefore set his sights on Lady Gaga, a singer recognized for over a decade, and applauded last year for his role in the movie Bradley Cooper A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga black widow deadly

And for a radical change of genre, Lady Gaga is expected to slide into the skin of a fearsome black widow. The interpreter of Poker Face should be Patrizia Reggiani, charged for having ordered the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the famous house of luxury Italian and heir Gucci. After 17 years in prison, the “black widow” is at liberty from 2016.

Lady Gaga would so the main role of what looks like a “polar glamorous”. It is unclear when, should start filming this feature film from the director of the saga Alien. There is no doubt in any case, when the fact that the actress revealed in the series American Horror Story to be perfect in this role.

In the meantime, the singer continues his residence “Enigma” in Las Vegas at the Park Theater.