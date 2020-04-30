Lady Gaga returns with Stupid Love and his new album ? We try to see more clearly

While recently, it was discovered the clip retro Camila Cabello “My Oh My” feat DaBaby, there is another single that is expected with extreme impatience among fans of pop music as Lady Gaga ! It must be said that since 2016, and the release of her album “Joanne”the american star has not proposed a new opus in solo, though it was able to be at the head of a film which has charmed the entire planet. In 2018, Lady Gaga gave a reply to Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born” and thanks to the phenomenal success of the soundtrack of the film, the singer has even been able to reach another target audience, and now even more Little Monsters to its sides. The waiting is so great about a new album from the star but above all a new single, especially as more details to announce her imminent arrival…

A few weeks ago now, the title “Stupid Love” Lady Gaga has been leaked on the web ! Although the extract has been quickly stopped by the team of the american star, some lucky small have already been able to hear the sound to the sounds of pop, which announces a return to the sources for the interpreter of “Poker Face”. Some media announced even the date of 7 February for the release of the new single of Lady Gaga, but it is clear that the date has passed and there was still no sign of this song. Will she choose to prolong the suspense for a long time, or could it swing “Stupid Love” from one minute to the other ? If there’s nothing we can say, we can assume that the singer may have chosen to slightly change the sound of his new title so that it remains a true surprise to the ear of everyone, including the crafty ones who have been able to listen to in advance. But in any case we should take our evil in patience…

Suppose that Lady Gaga unveils “Stupid Love” in a few days, what will he do to her future studio album ? The american star, currently in residence with the “Enigma Tour” in Las Vegas, wait-does she have his last scheduled dates in may next year before unveiling his opus ? In reality, there is nothing to prevent to ensure his promotion, while continuing the concerts, since we already know that it is on all fronts. And as the return of Lady Gaga is highly anticipated, we can also assume that it will unveil a huge bomb by announcing all at the same time, that is to say, his single “Stupid Love” and maybe even a movie clip and the release date of his forthcoming album ! Anyway, this will of course be in 2020, as she has already said several times. Then, in the next few weeks, or a little later, for the moment, the doubt still hangs… But let’s hope it is very soon ! Waiting to have a sign on the part of Lady Gaga, here are the details of the song of Billie Eilish and Finneas for the soundtrack of the new James Bond.