Lady Gaga reveals a superb photo with her new lover

Lady Gaga has found love and she is living the perfect happiness!

The popular singer is no longer a heart to take. After confirming that she had indeed a new man in her life, the famous diva has shared a great photo with the one she loves on his account Instagram.

Here is the fabulous snapshot of the lovebirds :

Lovers have also shared a photo together on Valentine’s day. They are so beautiful together! Their happiness is simply contagious!

But who is the new suitor of Mother Monster? It is the contractor’s Michael Polansky, CEO, Parker Group, a firm specializing in the media council created by one of the co-founders of Facebook, Sean Parker!

Remember that Lady Gaga was separated last year from her fiance Christian Carino. Since that time, the star has attended for a few weeks sound engineer Dan Horton.

The pop star is expected to launch its sixth studio album later this year… After the global success of A Star is Bornit was very excited to hear his new songs!!!!

You may also like :