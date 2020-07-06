Lady Gaga reveals her mask of “Chromatica”, and it speaks to its fans – Actu Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga launches a challenge to Ariana Grande and Barack Obama

With this line of mask original, Lady Gaga promotes safety and security for all, while keeping true to their style of dress: “For the same thing, but wears a mask” we can read in the promotional photos. On Instagram, the singer of “Rain On Me” to their fans in a couple of lines.

“In fact, I believe that being kind to yourself, to your community and the planet. I throw a challenge to my amazing friends for showing your custom mask”. Several celebrities have been named in the challenge, as Ariana Grande, Barack and Michelle Obama or Oprah Winfrey.