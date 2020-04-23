Lady Gaga reveals the tracklist of his next album

(Relaxnews) – The musician american enlisted for the occasion, Ariana Grande or even Elton John.

The new baby of the Gaga would have had to appear on April 10. A date that is already pushed without more details. But that “little monsters” (a term of loving that the musician uses to call his fans) to dry their tears, Lady Gaga makes the wait by unveiling the tracklist of “Chromatica”.

For this sixth album, the american artist serves us sixteen titles and a few guests to fly high, such as Sir Elton John, the pop star Ariana Grande, or even the group of K-Pop BLACKPINK. Will find on the famous disc of the single “Stupid Love”, which the clip storming is released in February.

Recently, Stefani Germanotta has given voice during the concert virtual “One World: together at home”. “Chromatica” is a follow up to the album “Joanne” and to the soundtrack of “A Star Is Born”.

The Covid-19 has put a real halt in the music world. Lady Gaga is not the only one to push back its activities. Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, or BTS, Harry Styles, Niall Horan will not give concerts in order to defend their last few albums. Number of festivals have also been postponed or cancelled as the festival Primavera in Spain, Coachella, in the United States or Glastonbury in the United Kingdom. Ditto for the summer festivals hexagonal who have canceled their editions 2020.

But the magic of the Internets, the music continues through digital initiatives, the image of “One World: together at home”, or the “Printemps de Bourges” who offered a virtual version. More recently, the american rapper Travis Scott, who has announced a concert on the online video game “Fornite”.