Lady Gaga revisits the red lip for the holidays with Haus Laboratories

(Relaxnews) – The singer and actress Lady Gaga has unveiled the first part of its new range of “Cosmic Love ” Holiday Collection” of his brand Haus Laboratories. This collection includes a new lipstick sequin perfect for the holidays.

This red Sparkle Lipstick in “Burlesque” presents itself as a “true red lips, a universally flattering, which allows a single application, and a sparkle sequined for a look that’s ultra-reflective”. It offers a mix of shimmer, a creamy texture while being guaranteed vegan and without animal cruelty.

The mark of the star has also introduced the new eye shadow liquid “Glam Attack Metallic Creme” in the four tones, multi-dimensional (“Retro”, “Chains”, “Glamour Puss” and “Gunmetal”). These shadows have been designed to be mixed either with the finger or a brush.

But Lady Gaga is not the only celebrity to revisit the lipstick classic this season, Kylie Jenner has introduced her new collection of holiday Kylie Cosmetics, this week, in which figure a new kit lip “Naughty List”.

Haus Laboratories has been presented by Lady Gaga last July. The brand launched with six sets of make-up, each containing three “tools of self-expression” in the form of a powder of the sun, a lip liner and coloured gloss gel. The brand has grown over the months and, in particular, offers eyeliners and masks are reusable.